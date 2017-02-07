Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Gardner

Police were investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Gardner.
Officers found the girl unresponsive about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Hickory Street. The toddler was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Gardner Police Chief Jim Pruetting said Tuesday afternoon that an autopsy will determine the cause of the toddler’s death.
“Until then, we will conduct a death investigation,” Pruetting said. “It’s still very early in the process.”
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments