February 7, 2017 5:04 PM

Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Gardner

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police were investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Gardner.

Officers found the girl unresponsive about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Hickory Street. The toddler was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardner Police Chief Jim Pruetting said Tuesday afternoon that an autopsy will determine the cause of the toddler’s death.

“Until then, we will conduct a death investigation,” Pruetting said. “It’s still very early in the process.”

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

