Smart City website launches in KC

Battling leukemia, Jhayliegh Rosales, 8, of Garden City, Kan., is years away from thinking about having her first baby. Her parents are hoping their decision for Jhayliegh to have a procedure at Children's Mercy Hospital in which her ovarian tissue was surgically removed and frozen may give her a chance at motherhood in the future. Last month, Jhayliegh, a second-grader, became the youngest person in the Kansas City area to undergo a ovarian tissue cryopreservation. The procedure was done before Jhayliegh begins chemotherapy and then a bone marrow transplant.