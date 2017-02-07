Smart City website launches in KC

Kansas City has launched a live data portal that aims to give commuters, tourists, public safety officers and business entrepreneurs access to Smart City technology and a vision of the city of the future.
Local

Children's Mercy freezes Jhayliegh Rosales' ovarian tissue for the future

Battling leukemia, Jhayliegh Rosales, 8, of Garden City, Kan., is years away from thinking about having her first baby. Her parents are hoping their decision for Jhayliegh to have a procedure at Children's Mercy Hospital in which her ovarian tissue was surgically removed and frozen may give her a chance at motherhood in the future. Last month, Jhayliegh, a second-grader, became the youngest person in the Kansas City area to undergo a ovarian tissue cryopreservation. The procedure was done before Jhayliegh begins chemotherapy and then a bone marrow transplant.

Government & Politics

Protests disrupt town-hall meeting on immigration hosted by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

An immigration town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II Saturday at Kansas City's Manual Technical Center brought out hundreds, filling the auditorium and spilling over into another room. Meant as an informational gathering for people concerned and fearful about President Donald Trump's executive order of a targeted travel ban and other issues related to immigration and refugees, panelists answered questions and people told personal stories. The meeting was disrupted by protesters.

Wyandotte & Leavenworth

Ten people, including six children, escape house fire in Kansas City, Kan.

Firefighters from Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department battled strong winds as they fought a house fire in the 6000 block of N. Sewell Avenue on Saturday in Kansas City, Kan. Four adults and six children, all under the age of 6, escaped from the burning house. Two adults suffered minor injuries, as did one firefighter, who was transported to a hospital with a minor leg injury. The fire destroyed the home and four vehicles. The Red Cross and neighbors were assisting the displaced residents.

Health & Fitness

Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

With an aging population, first responders can expect to have more encounters with people suffering dementia symptoms. To help understand the physical and mental challenges those with dementia can face, four members of the Overland Park Police Department donned sensory-altering tools and attempted to carry out everyday tasks in a Virtual Dementia Tour at Morningside Place, a memory care facility. The department plans to train all its officers.

Crime

Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

Alice Snodgrass was visiting retired teacher Nicki Alexopoulos when the woman's son came to the house with a 9 mm handgun to demand money. After he shot his mother in the leg, Snodgrass fled the house but was shot outside. The son returned inside where he killed his mother and then turned the gun on himself. Snodgrass is still recovering from her wounds. (Music: "Intrepid" by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.com)

