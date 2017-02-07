Overland Park man dies after crashing into guardrail on Interstate 70 in Missouri

A 59-year-old Overland Park man died Monday morning when he was ejected from his pickup truck when he ran off of Interstate 70 in rural Missouri and struck a guardrail.
George J. Jansen died in the crash near the Marshal Junction community of Missouri, which is east of Sweet Springs, Mo., according to the preliminary crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Jansen was headed east in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he traveled off of I-70 about 9:30 a.m. He struck a guardrail and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
