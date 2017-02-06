Woman dies after being injured in Kansas City, Kan., apartment fire

An elderly woman injured in an apartment fire on Sunday has died, according to the Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department.
The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Wood Avenue.
Fire officials said crews arrived on the scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke coming from a multi-story wood-framed apartment building. All of the residents left the building on their own, except for an elderly woman who was reportedly trapped in an apartment.
The woman was found injured in the apartment and taken to a hospital, where she later died. Her name was not immediately released on Monday.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
