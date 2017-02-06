Kansas Citians aboard Mercy Ship leave politics behind to help Africans in pain

2:44 Protests disrupt town-hall meeting on immigration hosted by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver Pause

0:47 KCK women returns to her house and finds it in flames

2:42 Children's Mercy freezes Jhayliegh Rosales' ovarian tissue for the future

2:23 Inner-city aquaponics project to grow tilapia and veggies

1:31 Ten people, including six children, escape house fire in Kansas City, Kan.

1:56 Here's how the self-sustaining fish farm works

2:13 What are some of the short-term solutions for Kansas City International airport?

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:50 The sad, final chapter of Metro North Mall