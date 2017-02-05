Hispanic community leader Gilbert Guerrero of the Guadalupe Centers dies

Gilbert Guerrero, an advocate for Hispanic education and pioneer for many educational programs at the Guadalupe Centers Inc. in Kansas City, died Friday, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
Guerrero, who was vice president of cultural events and youth services, died Friday morning at a hospital. He suffered a stroke on Jan. 21.
Guerrero joined the Guadalupe Centers in 1985 as an educational counselor. He became the first superintendent of schools for the Guadalupe Educational System. He is credited with pioneering the organization’s Plaza de Nino Preschool, Alta Vista High School, Academia del Pueblo Tutoring and CHISPA STEM.
In 1993, Guerrero was honored with the 23rd Evelyn Wasserstrom Award as recognition for his two decades as a mentor, educator, dreamer and doer.
Most recently, he was serving as the organization’s senior vice president for youth and education programs.
“During his 32-year career with the center, Gilbert was a role mode, advocate, leader, spokesman and pillar for our community,” Cris Medina, the Guadalupe Centers’ president and chief executive officer, wrote on Facebook. “He will be greatly missed but his legacy will always be remembered.”
Medina offered the organization’s sympathies to Guerrero’s family.
