Lee’s Summit man injured after his car strikes police car

A Lee’s Summit man was injured Saturday after the car he was driving collided with a police car that was pulled to the side of Interstate 470.
The crash was reported about 2:10 a.m. on eastbound I-470 near mile marker 5.8.
According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the 40-year-old man was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when it hit the rear driver’s side of a Lee’s Summit police officer’s Ford Explorer.
The impact caused the SUV to hit the back of a Dodge Charger driven by a state trooper.
The Focus then crossed the highway and struck the concrete median. The man was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to the report.
Both the Explorer and the Charger had emergency lights activated when struck. Neither the trooper nor the officer was injured.
The Focus and the Explorer were totaled. The trooper’s Charger had moderate damage.
