Researchers to record living history stories from Old Quindaro area of KCK

People with stories about the Old Quindaro community of northeastern Wyandotte County are being recruited to record living history interviews Saturday at the Kansas City, Kan., Public Library’s main branch, 625 Minnesota Ave.
Representatives from Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area have teamed with the library on the project. Video recording will be set up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s three conference rooms, A, B and C.
Native Americans, white business owners and settlers, abolitionists and African-Americans helped the city boom during the1850s, when it was founded as a free-state port city along the south bank of the Missouri River, near where 27th Street ends today. It is best known for being a stop along the Underground Railroad but also once was home to the first black university west of the Mississippi River.
Donna McGuire: 816-234-4393, @dmcguirekcstar
