British war horse poster wins online vote for World War I exhibit

A poster featuring a British war horse was the runaway winner of an online vote to select the feature art for an upcoming exhibit at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City.
More than 1,800 votes were cast by people in more than 40 countries on six continents. The poster urging donations to the Great Britain Blue Cross Fund for Wounded Horses received 70 percent of the vote. A U.S. Navy recruiting poster placed a distant second with 16 percent of the vote.
An exhibit, “Posters as Munitions 1917,” opens Feb. 21 at the museum. It will showcase propaganda art from the museum’s collection on exhibit for the first time, from France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy and the United States.
