Firefighters pull trapped woman from burning Kansas City house

Emergency crews rushed a woman to a hospital after firefighters pulled her from a burning house early Wednesday morning in Kansas City.
The fire started about 3:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Cypress Avenue. The woman’s boyfriend told media that they were both asleep when the fire ignited. The smell of smoke woke him.
The boyfriend said when he opened the bedroom door, he saw that smoke had engulfed the house. They tried to escape, but the woman collapsed.
The man was outside when firefighters arrived. Firefighters found her and pulled her from the house. She was unconscious when firefighters found her, but she was breathing and had a pulse, according to media reports.
She was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. She was reportedly in critical but stable condition.
