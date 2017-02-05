Children's Mercy freezes Jhayliegh Rosales' ovarian tissue for the future

Battling leukemia, Jhayliegh Rosales, 8, of Garden City, Kan., is years away from thinking about having her first baby. Her parents are hoping their decision for Jhayliegh to have a procedure at Children's Mercy Hospital in which her ovarian tissue was surgically removed and frozen may give her a chance at motherhood in the future. Last month, Jhayliegh, a second-grader, became the youngest person in the Kansas City area to undergo a ovarian tissue cryopreservation. The procedure was done before Jhayliegh begins chemotherapy and then a bone marrow transplant.
Eric Adler and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Health & Fitness

Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

With an aging population, first responders can expect to have more encounters with people suffering dementia symptoms. To help understand the physical and mental challenges those with dementia can face, four members of the Overland Park Police Department donned sensory-altering tools and attempted to carry out everyday tasks in a Virtual Dementia Tour at Morningside Place, a memory care facility. The department plans to train all its officers.

Crime

Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

Alice Snodgrass was visiting retired teacher Nicki Alexopoulos when the woman's son came to the house with a 9 mm handgun to demand money. After he shot his mother in the leg, Snodgrass fled the house but was shot outside. The son returned inside where he killed his mother and then turned the gun on himself. Snodgrass is still recovering from her wounds. (Music: "Intrepid" by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.com)

Crime

Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

Independence police said a number of individuals, nonprofit agencies and others have come forward and offered money, provided gifts and offered their support to the surviving children of Yadira Gomez, who was stabbed to death in her Independence home over the weekend. Police were alerted after the children told school officials about the death.

