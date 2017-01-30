Young bicyclist hit by car in KC, North, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

A 12-year-old bicyclist hit by a car Monday afternoon in Kansas City, North, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Kansas City police.
The wreck occurred shortly after 4 p.m. when a Ford Fusion traveling north on North Manchester Avenue struck a boy riding a bicycle at the intersection with Northeast 51st Terrace.
Police investigating the wreck said the bicyclist failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection, and the driver of the Ford did not see him until the impact.
The driver of the Ford was not injured. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening head injuries.
Sgt. Deb Randol of the Kansas City Police Department said that while the bicyclist had a stop sign at the intersection, the Ford did not. “It would have been very difficult for the driver to see him until the very last second,” Randol said.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
