January 30, 2017 10:59 AM

Guardrail work to close ramps, lanes overnight on I-35 near downtown Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

Several guardrail projects along Interstate 35 will require overnight ramp and lane closures near downtown Kansas City this week.

The work run overnight from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Here’s where crews will be working:

▪ The ramp from Southwest Trafficway to northbound I-35 will be closed Monday.

▪ The right lane on northbound I-35 will be closed Monday between Jarboe and West 25th streets.

▪ The left lane on northbound I-35 will be closed Tuesday between Jarboe and West 25th.

▪ The ramp from southbound I-35 to Broadway will close Wednesday.

▪ The ramp from southbound I-35 to Southwest Trafficway will close Thursday.

