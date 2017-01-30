Guardrail work to close ramps, lanes overnight on I-35 near downtown Kansas City

Several guardrail projects along Interstate 35 will require overnight ramp and lane closures near downtown Kansas City this week.
The work run overnight from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Here’s where crews will be working:
▪ The ramp from Southwest Trafficway to northbound I-35 will be closed Monday.
▪ The right lane on northbound I-35 will be closed Monday between Jarboe and West 25th streets.
▪ The left lane on northbound I-35 will be closed Tuesday between Jarboe and West 25th.
▪ The ramp from southbound I-35 to Broadway will close Wednesday.
▪ The ramp from southbound I-35 to Southwest Trafficway will close Thursday.
