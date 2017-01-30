Local

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car while walking on U.S. 50 near Warrensburg

By Glenn E. Rice

A 25-year-old pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 50 near Warrensburg, Mo., the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The victim was identified as Demetrius A. Hayden of Kansas City. Troopers were called at 9:57 p.m. to the scene near PCA Road on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a car. The 19-year-old driver of the 2007 Dodge Charger that struck Hayden is a resident of Ottawa, Kan.

The Charger sustained extensive damage, the highway patrol reported.

Hayden died at the scene. No other injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.

