Pedestrian dies after being struck by car while walking on U.S. 50 near Warrensburg

A 25-year-old pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 50 near Warrensburg, Mo., the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
The victim was identified as Demetrius A. Hayden of Kansas City. Troopers were called at 9:57 p.m. to the scene near PCA Road on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a car. The 19-year-old driver of the 2007 Dodge Charger that struck Hayden is a resident of Ottawa, Kan.
The Charger sustained extensive damage, the highway patrol reported.
Hayden died at the scene. No other injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments