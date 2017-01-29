Munday on Monday: A cutting remark

A cutting remark
“I need a laser of the kind that industry might use
(I’m speaking to the hardware man who looks a bit confused)
“Or how about a high-tech drill with tungsten-diamond blade
“Which likely cuts through anything that man or nature made?”
“We haven’t got that sort of stuff!” the hardware guy replied,
“And what on earth you need them for?” he asks as an aside.
“Those plastic packs — infernal things — (explaining what I meant)
“For neither scissors nor a knife will barely cause a dent.
“I merely want to open up this purchase that I’m holdin’ —
“That blasted plastic packaging that batteries are sold in!”
Don Munday, dmunday@kcstar.com
