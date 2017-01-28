RideKC officials looking for Good Samaritan after driver attacked during route

Officials with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority are looking for a Good Samaritan who came to the aid of a bus driver under attack.
According to RideKC, the incident happened Friday night near 35th Street and Troost Avenue.
We want to get in touch with this man who helped protect a bus operator last night. If you know how to reach him, please contact us. pic.twitter.com/AQblcUcFRD— RideKC (@RideKCTransit) January 28, 2017
According to KCTV-5, a male passenger came up to the bus driver and yelled profanities before grabbing her by the head and beating her. An unidentified man then stepped in and started beating the passenger with his cane.
Police arrested the passenger and the driver went to the hospital with minor injuries, KCTV-5 reported.
