Cass County teen dies in home fire after rescue attempt by sheriff’s deputy

1:06 Families react to life sentence for Anthony Walker in triple murder Pause

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:08 Missouri Right to Life holds annual prayer vigil

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

3:17 KU Medical Center heart transplant: Kyle Warren's story