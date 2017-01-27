KC man dies when wheel from car being towed breaks loose, strikes man's car

A 67-year-old man was killed Thursday when a wheel broke loose from a vehicle that was being towed, crossed Interstate 435 near Interstate 35 in Clay County, struck the man’s car windshield and caused him collide into a concrete barrier.
The victim was identified Michael J. Skali of Kansas City. The crash happened at 11:30 a.m.
Skali was driving southbound on I-435 when a wheel came loose from a northbound trailer and became airborne, crossed the median and struck the driver’s side windshield of Skali’s 2016 Chrysler Town and County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
The impact caused Skali to veer off the left side of the road and collide into the barrier. He died at the scene.
The 58-year-old driver of the pickup truck, identified as Mark Tobin of Grain Valley, was not hurt.
Both men were wearing seat belts.
