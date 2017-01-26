K-State is among colleges with the most federal sexual discrimination investigations

Kansas State University is one of the nation’s colleges with the highest number of sexual assault or Title IX cases under federal investigation.
The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday released its latest list of colleges and universities being investigated for how they have handled reports of sexual violence or harassment on their campuses. Title IX is the gender-equity law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex and protects against sexual violence and harassment.
The federal list of 225 schools shows K-State with four open investigations — the same number the school had a year ago. It’s more than any other school in the state or in Missouri, where there are two cases, one at the Missouri University of Science & Technology, another at William Jewell College.
The University of Kansas in Lawrence has two open cases on the list — also the same number as a year ago.
Release of the federal list coincidentally comes two days after a University of Kansas police report surfaced that a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at McCarthy Hall, on-campus housing where members of the men’s basketball team and other male students live.
With five cases each, only Indiana University-Bloomington and Cornell University have more cases under investigation than K-State. Columbia University, Saint Mary’s College of Maryland, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Knox College and Stanford University each have four cases listed.
All of the K-State cases being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights involve sexual violence in 2014 and 2015. Neither the federal office nor the university commented on the individual cases.
Last year, K-State officials said the university “devotes nearly $600,000 each year to address Title IX and provides resources, programming, training and staff.”
