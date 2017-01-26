What’s your KC neighborhood’s market value? Map aims to spur better community development

The first step is easy.
Click on a new Kansas City interactive map and find your neighborhood’s market value analysis.
But just how communities, businesses and public offices use the data will ultimately determine what the city gets out of the study led by Philadelphia-based Reinvestment Fund.
The $118,000 public/private project unveiled its six months of research before the City Council in its work session Thursday, with a call to duty going forward.
“This is the beginning of the process,” Reinvestment Fund president Ira Goldstein said. “Think of all the things you do, and how you can link all these activities to the different market types … and build on your strengths.”
The mapping shows real estate and owner occupancy details and ranks the strength of neighborhoods — not to bare communities in distress, Goldstein said, but to identify strengths within them and successful neighborhoods nearby that can find ways to boost each other.
The analysis will build on overlaying information, such as schools, transportation networks, public health indicators, job concentration and other characteristics, said Kate Bender, the deputy performance manager in the city manager’s office.
The goal is to gather city officers, banks, investors, community groups and others to give this research “intensive use in community development,” Bender said.
Reinvestment Fund will be presenting its research to the public 10 a.m. Friday at the Federal Reserve Bank, 1 Memorial Drive, Kansas City.
“This can sit on the shelf, or you can use it to guide city investments,” said Michael Duffy, the managing attorney of Legal Aid of Western Missouri, one of the community members of the steering committee that worked on the project. As the city uses public subsidies, he said, communities should use the research to help determine “the most strategic way to make those investments.”
Find the map
To explore the interactive map, go to www.kcmo.gov/planning/market-value-analysis.
