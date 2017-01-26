What’s your KC neighborhood’s market value? Map aims to spur better community development

Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

Kansas City rally coincides with Women's March on Washington

Kansas City marks the centennial of Ewing M. Kauffman's birth

Gun shop pays $2.2 million to settle death case

Kansas City animal shelters unite for weekend pet adoption push

The worst red-light runners in America (2016)

Soldier died hours before end of World War I

Triple homicide investigation in Kansas City

2:06