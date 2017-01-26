Woman hit by vehicle in Olathe

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Olathe.
The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Chestnut and Mulberry streets, several blocks north of the Johnson County Courthouse.
Olathe police said the woman was walking westbound on Mulberry when she was hit by a vehicle heading south on Chestnut.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police said that speed was not a factor in the incident.
