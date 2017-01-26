Local

January 26, 2017 7:43 AM

Woman hit by vehicle in Olathe

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Olathe.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Chestnut and Mulberry streets, several blocks north of the Johnson County Courthouse.

Olathe police said the woman was walking westbound on Mulberry when she was hit by a vehicle heading south on Chestnut.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police said that speed was not a factor in the incident.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scottish Rite Temple time capsule opened

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos