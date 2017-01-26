New leader of KC civilian oversight group charts a new course

1:33 Meet Sophie Schneider, NFL Play 60's Super Kid winner Pause

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims

1:35 Trump transition team member: Wall will get built

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch