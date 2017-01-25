Hidden camera at Bonner Springs High recorded students undressing, lawsuit alleges

Bonner Springs school administrators allegedly installed a hidden video camera in a high school classroom where adults and students sometimes changed clothes.
A former teacher at Bonner Springs High School is suing the district and school administrators over the alleged invasion of privacy.
The suit, initially filed last month in Wyandotte County District Court, was moved Tuesday to federal court at the request of attorneys for the school district.
The former teacher, Rob Marriott, said in the suit that he only learned of the hidden camera in 2016 after taking a job with another school district.
The suit alleges that the secret videotaping had gone on from 2009 until the summer of 2015.
“Numerous teachers and students in Mr. Marriott’s classes over the years, who had an expectation of privacy in his classroom, were secretly filmed without their knowledge,” according to the suit.
During that time, Marriott, who was also a track coach at the school, would lock his classroom and use it to change clothes for his coaching responsibilities, according to the suit.
Marriott’s wife, who assisted with after-school events, also changed her clothes in the room, according to the suit. One student, and other school coaches, also changed clothes in the room.
The suit alleges that one year, the room also was used as a locker room for visiting boys and girls teams during a basketball tournament.
And, the suit contends, Marriott used the classroom to have confidential discussions with students and his teaching colleagues.
The current school district superintendent, Dan Brungardt, who is not named as a defendant in the case, released a written statement saying that in his time as superintendent “no district cameras have been installed in classrooms for surveillance purposes.”
Cameras are used in common areas of buildings for safety purposes, according to his statement. He said the district is now working with its attorneys on the lawsuit.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
