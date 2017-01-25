Local

January 25, 2017 6:53 AM

One person killed, one other critically injured in roll-over crash in Swope Park

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

One person has died and another person has critical injuries following a roll-over crash in the southern end of Swope Park in Kansas City.

A third person may have also been injured in the crash, according to media reports.

The crash occurred about 4:10 a.m. near Hillcrest and Oldham roads. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In December, a crash near the same location killed a man and injured his passenger. The driver was headed south on Oldham and missed a curve at Hillcrest.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos