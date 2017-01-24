Wreck involving state trooper shuts down southbound lanes of Kansas 7

The southbound lanes of Kansas 7 at Speaker Road in Bonner Springs were closed Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a trooper from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The accident was reported about 3:30 p.m., according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
#KCTRAFFIC ALERT 3:30PM TODAY, SB K-7 @ Speaker RD CLOSED due to crash inv. @kshighwaypatrol Trooper. NB K-7 @ Speaker right lane only open. pic.twitter.com/VTlA7e3Egv— Kimberly Qualls (@NEKansasKDOT) January 24, 2017
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the trooper crashed after responding to an injury accident. Only minor injuries were reported in the accidents.
#KHP Trp responding to injury crash was involved in a crash @ K-7/Speaker— Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) January 24, 2017
Minor injuries only!#SeatbeltsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/8Ajhg3Gu8F
Officials detoured southbound Kansas 7 traffic onto eastbound Interstate 70 during the shutdown.
Travel on the northbound lanes of Kansas 7 at Speaker Road was mildly affected by the accident, KDOT reported.
#KCTRAFFIC 4:15PM UPDATE > SB K-7 @ Speaker RD STILL CLOSED due to crash inv. @kshighwaypatrol Trooper & car. NB K-7 @ Speaker RD NOW OPEN! pic.twitter.com/tCa5GtEqM1— Kimberly Qualls (@NEKansasKDOT) January 24, 2017
A separate wreck about 3:50 p.m. near Kansas 7 at Parallel Parkway caused a power outage that affected traffic signals at the intersection. KDOT urged drivers to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until power could be restored.
#KCTRAFFIC ALERT 3:50PM TODAY, NB/SB K-7 @ Parallel Pkwy traffic signals not working due to crash. Treat as a 4-way stop until repairs made. pic.twitter.com/KRxX8wfz7W— Kimberly Qualls (@NEKansasKDOT) January 24, 2017
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments