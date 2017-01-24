Local

January 24, 2017 5:17 PM

Wreck involving state trooper shuts down southbound lanes of Kansas 7

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

The southbound lanes of Kansas 7 at Speaker Road in Bonner Springs were closed Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a trooper from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported about 3:30 p.m., according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the trooper crashed after responding to an injury accident. Only minor injuries were reported in the accidents.

Officials detoured southbound Kansas 7 traffic onto eastbound Interstate 70 during the shutdown.

Travel on the northbound lanes of Kansas 7 at Speaker Road was mildly affected by the accident, KDOT reported.

A separate wreck about 3:50 p.m. near Kansas 7 at Parallel Parkway caused a power outage that affected traffic signals at the intersection. KDOT urged drivers to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until power could be restored.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

