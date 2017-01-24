After highs reach low 60s Tuesday, Kansas City will return to winter chill

For those longing for the arrival of spring, Tuesday will be the day to get out and enjoy the weather.
Spring-like temperatures will return for a day as highs are likely to climb into the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. That’s about 20 degrees warmer than the average temperature for this time of year.
It will be windy this afternoon, with winds likely to be around 16 mph and gusts of 20 to 24 mph.
Showers will be possible in northern Missouri in front of a cold front that is expected to move through the area Tuesday night, according to the Weather Service.
The cold front will bring colder air, causing temperatures to tumble back to normal. Highs for the remainder of the week and into the weekend will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, according to the Weather Service.
There’s a chance for rain to mix with snow across northern Missouri Wednesday, but no accumulation is expected.
As for the fog that has plagued the Kansas City area, it appears to be over.
KC had 9 days in a row where fog had reduced visibility to 2 miles or less and 6 days in a row of 1/4 mile or less. That ends today!— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 24, 2017
