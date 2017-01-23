Interest growing in KU chancellor job

The committee charged with finding a new chancellor to lead the University of Kansas is already hearing from potential candidates.
Although the committee has yet to draw up a formal description for the job, “we are already receiving applications and nominations,” said David Dillon, who heads the chancellor search committee.
Dillon told the Lawrence Journal-World that the search committee would follow up on every application and inquiry.
Dillon, retired chairman and chief executive of the Kroger Co., said the 20-member committee is still working to complete the candidate profile statement which the committee will use to evaluate applicants. Campus, faculty, students and members of the Lawrence community have been invited to give input into the formation of that profile statement.
The committee has been instructed by the Board of Regents to identify three to five candidates who are the most qualified for board selection as KU’s next chancellor. Committee members will work closely with search firm R. William Funk & Associates to identify and recruit candidates for the position.
Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little, 71, in September announced that she would step down from her current position this summer.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
