Interstate 35 lanes will be closed in Clay County for overnight guardrail work

Drivers will encounter overnight lane closures on southbound Interstate 35 in Clay County so crews can install guardrails.
Various lanes of the highway between Poe Street and Vivian Road will be closed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the next morning.
Crews will be installing guardrails in the area, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to slow down, pay attention and use caution while passing through the work zone.
