Enraptured by raptors: Eagle Days at Wyandotte County Lake thrills youngsters

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy Pause

0:17 Royals flag at Kauffman Stadium at lowered to honor Yordano Ventura

1:21 Kansas City rally coincides with Women's March on Washington

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:42 Crowd amazed as bridge hits icy waters of Missouri River

5:22 Kansas Citians react after Donald Trump is inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president

2:25 On Inauguration Day, hundreds march to protest Trump presidency in Kansas City

1:20 Texas mother and daughter heading to DC during inauguration

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?