National World War I Museum seeks public help in selecting exhibit art

The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City is asking the public to select poster art to accompany a new exhibit opening Feb. 21.
There are five posters to choose from among the museum’s collection of hundreds. They include a French Bastille Day commemoration, a British plea for funds to aid wounded war horses and a U.S. Navy recruitment appeal. The winning poster will represent the exhibit. To view the posters and vote for one go to http://exhibitions.theworldwar.org/posters/ Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The exhibit, “Posters as Munitions: 1917,” will run until February 18, 2018.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
