Munday on Monday: Car wash etiquette

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved Pause

1:21 Kansas City rally coincides with Women's March on Washington

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

1:42 Crowd amazed as bridge hits icy waters of Missouri River

2:25 On Inauguration Day, hundreds march to protest Trump presidency in Kansas City

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

1:26 University Academy scores 100 percent on state APR

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?