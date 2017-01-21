I-435 at U.S. 24 reopens after multivehicle wreck closed northbound lanes

A multivehicle accident shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 at U.S 24 for a brief time Saturday night.
According to Kansas City Scout, the accident occurred about 9 p.m.
The accident was cleared by 9:40 p.m.
Another multivehicle accident was reported about the same time on northbound I-435 just past Stadium Boulevard about the same. That wreck closed the two left lanes of the highway.
Authorities had no information on whether anyone was injured in the wrecks.
