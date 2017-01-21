Local

January 21, 2017 10:46 PM

I-435 at U.S. 24 reopens after multivehicle wreck closed northbound lanes

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A multivehicle accident shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 at U.S 24 for a brief time Saturday night.

According to Kansas City Scout, the accident occurred about 9 p.m.

The accident was cleared by 9:40 p.m.

Another multivehicle accident was reported about the same time on northbound I-435 just past Stadium Boulevard about the same. That wreck closed the two left lanes of the highway.

Authorities had no information on whether anyone was injured in the wrecks.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kansas City rally coincides with Women's March on Washington

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos