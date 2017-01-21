Crowd starting to build for KC’s women’s rights march

A crowd is starting to gather this morning at Washington Square across from Union Station for a rally in Kansas City to support women’s rights.
About three dozen participants were already at the park at Pershing Road and Grand Boulevard in advance of the 1 p.m. start for the event.
Crowd already building for KC Women's March. Event start at 1 PM at Washington Park pic.twitter.com/Gi6RW0gX1H— donald bradley (@dbradleykc) January 21, 2017
The purpose of the local march mirrors that of the national Women’s March going on this morning in Washington, which was formed in the wake of the presidential election by those concerned that the rights of women, as well as minority groups, might diminish or stall during Trump’s presidency.
The Kansas City event is one of many marches throughout the country planned the day after Trump is inaugurated. More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the Women’s March on Washington, and at least 500 local women from Missouri and Kansas plan on participating. Local organizers say that at least 2,000 people are registered for the Kansas City event.
The purpose of the march is to honor the champions of human rights, dignity and justice who have come before us,” a local event invitation states. “We want to send a strong message to the new Trump administration that women’s rights are human rights. This march welcomes people of color, LGBTQIA+, people of Muslim faith, people with disabilities — anyone who feels strongly about the future of our country.”
The local march will feature entertainment including the women’s marching band, The Pythons, and several speakers including Judy Sherry of Grandparents Against Gun Violence and Rabbi Doug Alpert of Congregation Kol Ami. Organizers are also hosting a meet-up at Union Station when the event concludes at 3 p.m.
Organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington events have resisted the idea that their events are anti-Trump, and instead say they are focusing on rallying behind issues that are important to women and minorities, such as immigration, health care and LGBTQ rights.
Comments