Divided by Trump, Blue Springs couple have message of hope: Love can overcome

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City Pause

5:22 Kansas Citians react after Donald Trump is inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president

1:49 Hundreds in KC march to protest Donald Trump's inauguration

1:18 Chen sets record at U.S. Figure Skating Championship

1:27 Kansas City area women head to D.C. for Women’s March on Washington

1:20 Texas mother and daughter heading to DC during inauguration

2:45 Retiring KC police horse 'Sully' shares cake with officer

1:42 Crowd amazed as bridge hits icy waters of Missouri River

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl