January 20, 2017 2:45 PM

Hundreds march to City Hall in protest of Donald Trump

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A march protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump is under way in Kansas City.

Several hundred people began marching from near the Liberty Memorial and are heading to City Hall in downtown Kansas City.

The group is walking north on Grand Blvd.

One small group dressed all in black carried a coffin for what they said was a “mock funeral for our great world.”

Kansas City police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were blocking traffic to allow marchers to pass safely.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

