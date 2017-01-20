Hundreds march to City Hall in protest of Donald Trump

A march protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump is under way in Kansas City.
Several hundred people began marching from near the Liberty Memorial and are heading to City Hall in downtown Kansas City.
Some of the signs on display at protest rally against President Trump in KCMO. Hundreds to march from near Liberty Memorial to City Hall... pic.twitter.com/oUuqFFyAmM— Toriano Porter (@torianoporter) January 20, 2017
View from atop the steps at Liberty Memorial as hundreds gather for a rally and protest against newly sworn-in President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/3mEFceWC6z— Toriano Porter (@torianoporter) January 20, 2017
Speakers stand on steps at Liberty Memorial rallying protesters in prep for a march to City Hall. pic.twitter.com/W3HpW74IXQ— Toriano Porter (@torianoporter) January 20, 2017
The group is walking north on Grand Blvd.
Protest headed toward City Hall, under a slight drizzle. pic.twitter.com/zVolwZIq59— Ian Cummings (@Ian__Cummings) January 20, 2017
KC anti-Trump protest heading north along Grand Blvd pic.twitter.com/LFVqvN5IAi— Ian Cummings (@Ian__Cummings) January 20, 2017
One small group dressed all in black carried a coffin for what they said was a “mock funeral for our great world.”
Protesters arrive at rally near Liberty Memorial dressed in all black for what one participant called "a mock funeral for our great world." pic.twitter.com/ngnkdpqgvZ— Toriano Porter (@torianoporter) January 20, 2017
Kansas City police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were blocking traffic to allow marchers to pass safely.
