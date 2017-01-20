Hundreds march to City Hall in protest of Donald Trump

1:18 Chen sets record at U.S. Figure Skating Championship Pause

2:45 Retiring KC police horse 'Sully' shares cake with officer

1:20 Texas mother and daughter heading to DC during inauguration

1:42 Crowd amazed as bridge hits icy waters of Missouri River

1:33 Anti Trump rally in Kansas City

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

1:32 Triple homicide investigation in Kansas City

7:37 Watch protesters disrupt Lawrence school board meeting over handling of teacher's alleged racist remarks

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County