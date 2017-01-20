Platte County authorities release the name of driver killed on a icy roadway

2:45 Retiring KC police horse 'Sully' shares cake with officer Pause

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper

1:20 Texas mother and daughter heading to DC during inauguration

1:42 Crowd amazed as bridge hits icy waters of Missouri River

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

7:37 Watch protesters disrupt Lawrence school board meeting over handling of teacher's alleged racist remarks