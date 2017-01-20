Platte County authorities release the name of driver killed on a icy roadway

Platte County authorities have released the name of a 51-year-old man who died Wednesday when his car slid across the slick pavement and collided with another car traveling in the opposite direction.
Authorities said Donald G. Warf of Atchison was eastbound on Missouri 92 just east of Bethel Road when he lost control of his 1986 Chevrolet El Camino and slid sideways. The car crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with a vehicle driven by Joshua T. Ross of Platte City.
Thick fog and icy road conditions likely contributed to the wreck. Warf died at the scene. Ross was treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Jeffrey Shanks with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
