Dense fog blankets Kansas City, limiting visibility around the metro

The Kansas City area was blanketed in heavy fog Friday morning, limiting visibility for drivers.
The good news — temperatures were well above freezing — unlike earlier in the week when freezing fog caused a number of traffic crashes.
With limited visibility Friday morning, motorists were being advised to slow down, make sure headlights are on and keep plenty of distance between cars ahead of them.
Forecasters said the dense fog should lift by mid-morning. The rest of Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
