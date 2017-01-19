Gasoline leak into sewer prompts street closure in Kansas City, Kan.

Gasoline leaking into the sewer system has prompted the evacuation of several buildings, including a nearby gas station in Kansas City, Kan.
Firefighters were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Parallel Parkway about 1 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities have shut down the intersection while they investigate the source of the leak. They also ordered the evacuation of a nearby gas station and a building next door to the station.
The Environmental Protection Agency was being notified of the leak.
