January 19, 2017 1:33 PM

Gasoline leak into sewer prompts street closure in Kansas City, Kan.

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

Gasoline leaking into the sewer system has prompted the evacuation of several buildings, including a nearby gas station in Kansas City, Kan.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Parallel Parkway about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities have shut down the intersection while they investigate the source of the leak. They also ordered the evacuation of a nearby gas station and a building next door to the station.

The Environmental Protection Agency was being notified of the leak.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

