Veterans of service in the Big Red One are invited to convene in Kansas City

Veterans who have served in the U.S. Army’s oldest division, the 1st Infantry Division, will hold the Big Red One’s 98th annual reunion July 26-30 in Kansas City.
The event will be staged at the Westin Crown Center Hotel. About 500 veterans and guests are expected, based on attendance at the 97th reunion in Atlanta.
Details will be available at www.1stID.org; by email at SFIDPA@gmail.com; by phone at 215-654-1969; or by mail to the Society of the First Infantry Division, P.O. Box 607, Ambler, Pa. 19002.
Diane Stafford, stafford@kcstar.com
