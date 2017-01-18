North Kansas City Schools get big land gift for new elementary

North Kansas City Schools is looking toward building a new elementary school on 41 acres gifted to the district.
The district announced on Wednesday that Star Development Corporation of Liberty, MO. was giving the district property located at NE 108th and N. Eastern Ave. in Clay County.
District officials said a new elementary school will help the district accommodate student growth.
Star Development Corporation is a real estate development company, whose president Tim Harris is a NKCS Winnetonka High School graduate. He saidin a statement that the company is “excited and proud to make such a meaningful donation to the district.”
NKCS Superintendent, Dr. Dan Clemens, and Board of Education members thanked Harris for giving back to the district.
“Mr. Harris is an outstanding alumni and supporter of the district.” said Dan Clemens, NKCS superintendent. “The district was in need and Mr. Harris answered. Now NKCS doesn’t have to purchase land to accommodate student growth. Funds that would have been allocated for such a project can go back into our classrooms on behalf of kids.”
Ground breaking for the new elementary is scheduled for later this spring with school opening set for August, 2018.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
Comments