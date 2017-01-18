North Kansas City Schools get big land gift for new elementary

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy Pause

1:20 Texas mother and daughter heading to DC during inauguration

0:41 Kansas trooper’s dashcam shows semitrailer losing control on I-70

1:32 Triple homicide investigation in Kansas City

1:51 New at Boat & Sportshow: indoor zip line, Food Truck Mafia

2:11 Dennis Carpenter to lead Lee's Summit School District

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:21 Solar roadways coming to Missouri's historic Route 66 Welcome Center