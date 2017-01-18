Frozen fog, slick road conditions contribute to fatal Platte County collision

A 51-year-old Atchison, Kan., man was killed early Wednesday in Platte County when his car slid across the slick pavement and collided with another car traveling in the opposite direction.
Authorities are waiting to notify relatives before they release the victim’s name. The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. at Missouri 92 just east of Bethel Road in Platte County.
Thick fog and freezing conditions contributed to the wreck, said Sgt. Jeffrey Shanks with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
According to initial reports, the driver was eastbound on Missouri 92 when his car slid across the icy roadway, turned sideways and collided with a westbound car, Shanks said.
The man died at the scene. The other motorist was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments