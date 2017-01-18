Local

January 18, 2017 6:31 AM

Dense fog and freezing temperatures causing slick spots around KC early Wednesday

By Michelle Smith

Dense fog and temperatures below freezing could be causing slick spots around the metro Wednesday morning.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for Kansas City and the surrounding area and is in effect until 9 a.m.

A handful of traffic accidents have been reported throughout the metro.

A multi-vehicle collision was reported at northbound U.S. 71 at 22nd Street as well as accidents at northbound Interstate 35 and Seventh Street Trafficway, southbound I-35 near the Cambridge Circle and eastbound I-670 at I-70.

Other multi-vehicle collisions were reported at northbound I-635 before Kansas Avenue and westbound I-70 past Broadway Boulevard.

