Dense fog and freezing temperatures causing slick spots around KC early Wednesday

Dense fog and temperatures below freezing could be causing slick spots around the metro Wednesday morning.
A dense fog advisory has been issued for Kansas City and the surrounding area and is in effect until 9 a.m.
A handful of traffic accidents have been reported throughout the metro.
A multi-vehicle collision was reported at northbound U.S. 71 at 22nd Street as well as accidents at northbound Interstate 35 and Seventh Street Trafficway, southbound I-35 near the Cambridge Circle and eastbound I-670 at I-70.
Other multi-vehicle collisions were reported at northbound I-635 before Kansas Avenue and westbound I-70 past Broadway Boulevard.
Comments