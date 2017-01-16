Local

Ice blamed for single-vehicle crash in Independence that killed Kentucky woman

A 32-year-old Kentucky woman died Monday from injuries she suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Independence.

Police identified the woman as Amanda Hrenya of Florence, Ky.

The crash occurred about 11:50 p.m. on Friday on I-70 near Phelps Road. Hrenya was headed east in a 2007 Dodge Nitro when she lost control on the icy road.

Her car left the highway and struck a rock bluff. She was taken to a hospital where she died early Monday from her injuries.

Independence police continue to investigate the crash.

