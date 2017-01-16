Kansas City celebrates the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The citywide celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. began in various locations under a foggy, rain soaked morning.
The parking lot at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kan., quickly filled with participants along with law enforcement for start of the annual Motorcade for hunger.
Participants were encouraged to decorate their vehicles and bring non-perishable food items for local church pantries.
The motorcade will travel to the Reardon Convention Center for a KCK King celebration.
Roughly 20 miles away in Clay County, a multiracial crowd filled the John Gano Memorial Chapel on the William Jewell College campus.
All Americans carry the responsibility and privilege of walking together to build the beloved community that King envisioned, said Elizabeth MacLeoad, president of William Jewell College.
The program featured Anwar Robinson, a finalist on American Idol, who served as guest conductor for the William Jewell College Concert Choir.
Longtime community activist, the Rev. Wallace S. Hartsfield Sr., was the Liberty 2017 Invictus Award for Social Justice. The award is named in honor of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela.
Hartsfield, former senior pastor of the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, was recognized for his decades of civil rights and humanitarian work.
Awards for community service also were presented.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
As we mark the 88th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth, The Star looks at the legacy of the civil rights hero and the many ways the Kansas City area is celebrating his life.
