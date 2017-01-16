Single-vehicle wreck claims driver and injures child passenger

Kansas City police are investigating a single vehicle collision that killed the driver and left a child passenger with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The wreck was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of St. John and Askew avenues.
According to police, the vehicle was westbound on St. John Ave. when it veered off the road and struck a metal utility pole. The driver was taken to a hospital, where they later died. A child was in the backseat in a booster seat was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police did not release the victim’s name.
