January 16, 2017 8:47 AM

Single-vehicle wreck claims driver and injures child passenger

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

Kansas City police are investigating a single vehicle collision that killed the driver and left a child passenger with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The wreck was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of St. John and Askew avenues.

According to police, the vehicle was westbound on St. John Ave. when it veered off the road and struck a metal utility pole. The driver was taken to a hospital, where they later died. A child was in the backseat in a booster seat was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not release the victim’s name.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

