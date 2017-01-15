Local

January 15, 2017 4:00 PM

Munday on Monday: ‘I shudder to think’

A common expression to keep us in sync —

A statement is prefaced: “I shudder to think.”

And so in a group as I stood midst the fray

As everyone seemed to have something to say,

It came to my turn to contribute, to link;

I thoughtfully offered: “I shudder to think.”

The people who listened looked puzzled or sore

(Apparently thought I was poised to say more)

Eventually asked me, “You shudder to what?”

But I thought discussion was finished and shut.

So as an explainer, I said without blinking:

“There’s nothing to add, ’cause I just don’t like thinking!”

Don Munday, dmunday@kcstar.com

