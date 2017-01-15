Munday on Monday: ‘I shudder to think’

A common expression to keep us in sync —
A statement is prefaced: “I shudder to think.”
And so in a group as I stood midst the fray
As everyone seemed to have something to say,
It came to my turn to contribute, to link;
I thoughtfully offered: “I shudder to think.”
The people who listened looked puzzled or sore
(Apparently thought I was poised to say more)
Eventually asked me, “You shudder to what?”
But I thought discussion was finished and shut.
So as an explainer, I said without blinking:
“There’s nothing to add, ’cause I just don’t like thinking!”
Don Munday, dmunday@kcstar.com
