January 14, 2017 11:19 AM

KCK man dies when van carrying 13 people overturns in Platte County

By Donna McGuire

dmcguire@kcstar.com

A Kansas man died early Saturday morning when a van wrecked while headed south on Interstate 29 in Platte County.

Maung Hnin, 35, of Kansas City, Kan., was ejected when the van overturned, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report. Another vehicle then struck him. He died at the scene.

The Ford Econoline was carrying 13 people when it ran off the left side of the interstate at the 20.8 mile marker at 12:18 a.m., the patrol said. Three occupants were taken to a hospital with what troopers described as moderate injuries: Tlang Hri, 40, Hram C. Pia-Hu, 34, and Rung Thang, 21. The others declined transport to a hospital.

Donna McGuire: 816-234-4393, @dmcguirekcstar

