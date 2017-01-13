Chiefs, Steelers matchup ignites friendly wager between school superintendents

The Kansas City and Pittsburgh public schools have upped the ante on the outcome of Sunday’s Chiefs/Steelers AFC matchup with a friendly superintendents wager.
If the Kansas City Chiefs win, Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet will wear a Chiefs jersey to work on Jan. 20 and donate $100 to the Catalyst Fund for Kansas City Public Schools students.
If the Steelers win, Kansas City’s Superintendent Mark Bedell will wear a Steelers jersey on that day and donate $100 to The Pittsburgh Promise.
“I am a competitive guy, and I am happy to see a little healthy competition between superintendents that benefit our students,” Bedell said in a statement. “KCPS will be enthusiastically cheering on the Chiefs!”
The Catalyst Fund is a nonprofit that focuses on activities that empower teachers, principals, therapists and counselors to make a measurable impact on academic achievement
The Pittsburgh Promise is a college-going scholarship available for students of the Pittsburgh Public Schools.
