Kansas City shoppers prepare for ice storm

The white stripes you may see on Kansas City roads are a result of the Public Work Department's labor. The department has been busy the last few days applying brine solution on all of Kansas City's major roadways in preparation for severe weather this weekend.
Testing was underway for a new computerized lighting system for the Bartle Hall pylons or "Sky Stations" on Wednesday night in downtown Kansas City. Richard Welnowski explains how it works and how it's going to be lit up for the Chiefs playoff run.
The final section of the Platte Purchase Bridge over the Missouri River was brought down by explosives on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Riverside. The bridge and its companion structure, the Fairfax Bridge, have been replaced by a new four-lane bridge carrying U.S. 69 between Platte County and the Fairfax District in Kansas City, Kan.
Rep. Mike Pompeo (Republican from Kansas), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Pompeo lists an aggressive Russia as one of the multiple challenges facing the U.S. during his confirmation hearing.
The Kansas City Council's Public Safety Committee on Wednesday debated a proposal to reduce the maximum fine from $500 to $25 for possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana. The petition will go on a local ballot, possibly in April but more likely in August.