Kansas City shoppers prepare for ice storm

Hundreds of shoppers at Sun Fresh in Westport converged during the evening rush hour for last-minute items in preparation for a weekend ice storm.
Toriano Porter The Kansaas City Star

Local

Kansas City prepares for possible 'ice-mageddon'

The white stripes you may see on Kansas City roads are a result of the Public Work Department's labor. The department has been busy the last few days applying brine solution on all of Kansas City's major roadways in preparation for severe weather this weekend.

Local

Bartle Hall pylons go red for Chiefs' playoff run

Testing was underway for a new computerized lighting system for the Bartle Hall pylons or "Sky Stations" on Wednesday night in downtown Kansas City. Richard Welnowski explains how it works and how it's going to be lit up for the Chiefs playoff run.

Local

Crowd amazed as bridge hits icy waters of Missouri River

The final section of the Platte Purchase Bridge over the Missouri River was brought down by explosives on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Riverside. The bridge and its companion structure, the Fairfax Bridge, have been replaced by a new four-lane bridge carrying U.S. 69 between Platte County and the Fairfax District in Kansas City, Kan.

Editor's Choice Videos