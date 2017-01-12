Kansas City’s downtown skyline is about to glow Chiefs red

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff Pause

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:51 Trump CIA pick Mike Pompeo lists Russia as a threat during confirmation hearing

1:42 Crowd amazed as bridge hits icy waters of Missouri River

5:02 Gov. Greitens activates National Guard in preparation for ice storm

0:49 What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

1:00 Kansas City motorist shot while trying to give money to homeless man

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County