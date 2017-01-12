Kansas City’s downtown skyline is about to glow Chiefs red

Kansas City’s skyline is about to get a little bit redder, or bluer, or greener. Take your pick.
While several buildings inside the downtown loop have glowed red in the past few weeks to honor the spectacular season the Chiefs are having, one of downtown’s iconic structures, Bartle Hall, has struggled to keep up. That’s about to change.
On Wednesday night, a crew from SightDeck KC was climbing around the concrete pylons that rise high above Bartle Hall to install a sophisticated lighting system that will forever change the nighttime skyline of the city. Workers tested the high-tech system that cast a deep red glow onto all of the pylons and then cycled through several other colors.
Richard Welnowski, CEO of SightDeck KC, said the lighting system can be easily programmed to project whatever color they choose onto the structure. He suggested that beyond the red for the Chiefs it could be set to glow blue for the Royals or other colors that might represent a current event at Bartle Hall. If all goes well in the testing of the lighting system, the towers could be glowing red this weekend for all to see.
